Oculus Quest 2 Stock Won’t Return Until 2021

This is exciting and also a bummer time of year for the video game industry. 2020 has been quite the horrible year that made most of us stuck in our homes. With the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak, there wasn’t much we could do as quarantine orders were placed. As a result, there was real starvation for entertainment and fortunately, towards the end of 2020, we saw quite a few releases that would hopefully keep consumers having fun while waiting for the virus pandemic to end.

There’s been a few big launches as mentioned. We had the latest generation consoles, the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X. CD Projekt Red finally released Cyberpunk 2077 and for VR enthusiasts, the Oculus Quest 2 was put out into the marketplace. With all that said, there are problems for each of these launches. You won’t find stock available for the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5. Cyberpunk 2077 was released with countless bugs making it tough to run for certain platforms. Lastly, the VR headsets from Oculus is now out of stock.

You won’t have any luck finding an Oculus Quest 2 in stock until 2021. That’s at least from what the current purchase from the Oculus website. Consumers will find that they can purchase units today but they won’t be available for shit until January of 2021. This will at least give you a release window for the VR headsets, but those of you looking to get these units in for a holiday gift is going to be forced into waiting or going through a reseller.

That’s certainly been the case for a wide range of products. Players won’t find units available from retailers when it comes to different hot ticket items. From consoles, tablets, to VR headsets, resellers are certainly purchasing up units and flipping them online for a massive profit. It’s best to avoid resellers and buy directly from a trusted retailer even if it means holding off a bit longer than you had expected.

Source: Upload VR