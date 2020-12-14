Resident Evil Movie Set For September 2021

It doesn’t feel all that long ago that Resident Evil’s movie adaptation came out. However, Resident Evil was released all the way back in 2002. While the cinematic franchise wrapped up back in 2017, it wasn’t long after that we found out another live-action adaptation movie was being crafted up. This video game movie adaptation is also said to be a bit more true to the video game narrative.

The original cinematic series featured some of the iconic characters from the franchise but the storyline was quite a bit different than the video games. That’s going to change with this next film and today we’re finding out that fans can likely expect the movie to release in September of 2021. That’s according to the update on the official Constantin Film website. Of course, that could very well change depending on if the production is able to meet their deadlines.

After all, we’re seeing quite a few changes happen in the film industry. Because of the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak, certain restrictions have popped up and extra steps to ensure the safety of the production team has been placed. Likewise, how we watch new cinematic movies is changing up. Theaters were closing down because of this virus. We can’t freely go watch a film and gather together right now and some theaters took such a blow that they had to close down for good.

However, this is still prompting films to get out into the public’s eye. As a result, Warner Bros has partnered up with HBO Max to bring out their 2021 movie releases. It’s a drastic step away from the big movie theater release but it may prove to be popular. Now we’re able to catch the latest films within the comforts of our own homes. Perhaps we will see something similar happen with Resident Evil if the virus pandemic is still just as problematic in September of 2021 as it has been right now.

