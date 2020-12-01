Doom Eternal Confirmed For Xbox Game Pass This Week

The 2016 reboot of Doom was a massive hit when it launched into the markets. Players couldn’t get enough of taking on the role of Doom Guy as he slew off swarms of demonic scum that came across his way. While the action-packed gameplay was the center focus, there is a storyline for players to follow. Without spoiling anything, Doom 2016 leaves on a cliffhanger, and fortunately, the storyline can be picked up and enjoyed with Doom Eternal.

Doom Eternal picks back up with the story with players having to continue on the fight. Now the demonic army has swarmed Earth leaving most of humanity to perish. It’s once again up to Doom Guy to save humanity. This game really packs in the action and if you’re familiar with Doom 2016, then this game is a beefed-up version of that title. You can expect a harder battle, more demons, and even some platforming as well. Don’t expect an easy action game to go through as you’ll likely be playing around the difficulty settings to get through the game.

Likewise, there are a plethora of mechanics to keep in mind and you’ll be using all of them. With that said, if you haven’t picked up Doom Eternal yet and happen to own Xbox Game Pass then you’re in luck. We’re finding out that Doom Eternal is coming out to Xbox Game Pass on December 3, 2020, which is set for the PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. This would give players a chance to try the game out although it’s uncertain if we’ll see the DLC expansion get included in the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

At any rate, this game is also going to receive another launch this month. Outside of the Xbox Game Pass subscription service, we know that Doom Eternal is releasing on the Nintendo Switch. While originally slated to be a physical and digital launch, this title has since transitioned to only being a digital release for the Nintendo Switch platform. Players can expect Doom Eternal to show up on the Nintendo Switch storefront on December 8, 2020. In the meantime, check out our Before You Buy episode coverage on Doom Eternal down below.

