Leaked Sony Document Reveals Single-Player Games Were Big Hits In 2019

Sony recently just launched their PlayStation 5 into the marketplace. Fans who are able to get their hands on a unit are not only getting the chance to enjoy the next-generation video games, but some features that were implemented due to the research Sony was able to gather from the PlayStation 4. It’s always exciting to see what is coming out both in terms of hardware and software for the video game industry, but in order to craft up the content that Sony believes will be suitable for the market, the company must look at the past.

For instance, the PlayStation 4 was a big hit console in the marketplace. Fans were able to dive into countless hit exclusives and third-party video game titles. However, Sony has the ability to really tap into the user experience with the PlayStation 4. Now a leaked document that was shared internally at Sony reveals a bit more about the content players seemed to enjoy most and how some of the player experiences helped craft the PlayStation 5.

This document that surfaced is based on 2019 content. According to Vice who has obtained this document, it looks like Sony found single-player video game titles to be a big hit for players. It looked like there was an influx of players enjoying video games offline over online multiplayer. That has allowed Sony to push for more story-driven content and likely we’ll see some of these story-based games get unveiled in the near future for the successor console platform, the PlayStation 5.

However, this information also came with more useful information. Sony was able to see that players were having trouble keeping with the single-player campaign experience. There was a drop off with players not knowing just how long it would take to finish a goal or having to exit the game to find a walkthrough online to progress the narrative. This has allowed the Sony development team to incorporate the activities feature into the PlayStation 5. Now players can freely see how to complete a task without having to actually exit the game. We’re certainly interested in seeing just how big of a feature this comes to be in the near future.

Source: Vice