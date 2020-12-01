Crash Bandicoot 4 Offers A Uncharted 4 Easter Egg In Latest Marketing Ad 

Naughty Dog is a well-known video game development studio. These are the folks behind some of Sony’s most classic title releases over the decades. We have Crash Bandicoot, Jak, and Daxter, Uncharted, along with The Last of Us, because of this talented group of developers. Each new installment comes with more emphasis on immersion and story-driven content that will keep players locked into their game for hours.

One of their recent conclusions for an IP series came in the form of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. It’s hard to believe that Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End came out back in 2016 at this point, but it was quite the hyped and anticipated launch. This was the concluding story for our protagonist, Nathan Drake. There were even a few Easter Eggs for fans to discover throughout the game which paid homage to past works by Naughty Dog.

In fact, there was an interactive scene in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End that allowed players to take control of Crash Bandicoot. The iconic boulder chase level was something that players could actually control within the game which was a nice nod towards Naughty Dog’s big hit from the original PlayStation years ago. Now it looks like the developers who have control over Crash Bandicoot, is finally repaying Uncharted the favor.

Toys for Bob is the development team behind Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. This game was released back in October of this year, but there is still marketing going on to get this game out to the general public. One of the latest marketing bits is a look at Cash and Coco playing Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, in the similar setup from when Naughty Dog included Crash Bandicoot in the game. You can check out that marketing scene in the embedded tweet above. If you’re more interested in Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time in general then check out our Before You Buy episode upload below that features some gameplay footage and our overall impressions on the title.

