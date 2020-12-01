PlayStation Store Offering End Of The Year Sale

2020 has been quite an unusual year. While it was originally hyped up and anticipated due to the next-generation video game console platforms coming, the year started out bad and just got worse. There were so many different events that made 2020 stand out as being a pretty rough year all around, but no one will forget the worldwide health pandemic outbreak. The coronavirus was and still is, a big deal worldwide.

It’s changed how we handle our daily lives with some places in quarantine. However, despite the virus outbreak, both Microsoft and Sony were able to get their next-generation video game console platforms out into the marketplace. If you own a PlayStation 5 or a PlayStation 4 then you might be looking for some new content to enjoy. Sony has brought out a brand new sale to give players a chance to fill up their account with new video game titles to enjoy.

Sony’s calling it the End Of The Year Sale which offers players a look back to several iconic video game titles that have come out which you can pick up with some rather big discounts. Check out some of the highlights featured in this sale down below.

End Of The Year Sale Highlights

Borderlands 3 Season Pass $29.99

Death Standing $19.99

Injustice 2 Legendary $11.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins Season Pass $15.99

Dark Souls 3 Deluxe Edition $21.24

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold Edition $24.99

Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition $19.99

LA Noire $19.99

Bloodborne The Old Hunters $9.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition $34.99

Little Nightmares $4.99

Generation Zero $14.99

Control $17.99

Persona 5 Royal Deluxe $34.99

Ratchet & Clank $9.99

Code Vein $19.79

If you’re looking for some other deals that are not particularly catered towards the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, then I suggest looking at our Weekly Game Deals page. This post will highlight some of the best deals for all platforms each week.

Source: PlayStation