Cyberpunk 2077 Multiplayer Is A Standalone Project

2020 was quite the hyped-up year for the video game industry. This was the year that we had anticipated for the launch of next-generation consoles. Both Sony and Microsoft had confirmed that their next-gen consoles would hit the marketplace in 2020, but no one could have expected a worldwide health pandemic outbreak to happen. While the consoles were able to make it out into the marketplace, it was a difficult transition year for several studios.

We have seen several video game projects get delayed out of 2020 and placed for a launch in 2021. Likewise, several announcements and planned events were canceled. There’s been several hyped up games that ultimately was pushed back into 2021, but one of those fabled 2020 hits that players couldn’t wait to get their hands on is still slated to launch this year. Cyberpunk 2077 from CD Projekt Red has become such a massive IP already that any news regarding the IP is quickly picked up and shared around.

While Cyberpunk 2077 was hit with several delays, it looks like December 10, 2020, is set to see the launch of the game for several video game platforms. However, while the studio had intended to make some announcements regarding the game’s upcoming expansions. While we’re not sure if the multiplayer component was among the expansions, it’s been confirmed that their storyline expansions will be unveiled after the launch of the base game.

Another component is the multiplayer game mode which we don’t know anything about. However, it looks like that is something we’ll hear more about in 2021. During an investors call, CD Projekt Red confirmed that they have considered the project for a multiplayer component to be a big one. In fact, it looks like the development team is considering multiplayer to be a standalone product.

Again, we’ll have to wait until 2021 to see or hear anything about the multiplayer component of Cyberpunk 2077. As mentioned, Cyberpunk 2077 is still slated to launch into the marketplace on December 10, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and the Google Stadia platforms.









Source: Seeking Alpha