Cyberpunk 2077 Expansion Details Are Coming After Launch

One of the biggest video game titles that fans cannot wait to get their hands on is CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077. The same development team that has brought out The Witcher trilogy is bringing out this next thrilling RPG and it’s managed to get a ton of attention online well before any teasers or trailers are released. With such a massive fan base already established, some might be wondering just when we’re going to hear about these expansions.

It seemed like CD Projekt Red was going to support Cyberpunk 2077 for a good while thanks to various expansions and DLCs. Fans can take for example The Witcher 3 which had its expansive expansions that offered countless more hours of content into the game. While CD Projekt Red intended to give fans a heads up on what to expect with the expansions, it looks like things have simmered down on that marketing front.

Speaking in an investor’s call, the head of CD Projekt Red, Adam Kicinski, spoke on the topic of expansions. According to Adam, the plan was to showcase the expansions before the game’s release but after the first delay, it was transitioned to hold off on expansion until the game got out into the marketplace. This is when we’re going to see the development team put more of a focus on marketing expansions.

“The initial plan was to do before release, but after the recent delay, we decided to wait for the release to provide gamers with the game and then start talking about future projects. So, after release.”

Furthermore, Adam did state that there have been no delays so far with the expansions. Even with the work at home orders that went out, the developers are still carrying on with the projects on time. Of course, fans can probably point to the several delays that Cyberpunk 2077 has dealt with despite confirmations and statements indicating that the game was ready for release. Currently, Cyberpunk 2077 is still scheduled to hit the marketplace on December 10, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia platforms.

Source: Seeking Alpha