Half-Life: Alyx Now Has A Commentary Feature

Half-Life: Alyx finally gave players a chance to revisit the Half-Life universe once again. While not the fabled Half-Life 3 installment we’ve been waiting for, this is a unique experience than before as you’ll be going through the title in VR and as a result, outside of having a compatible PC for VR, you’ll need the likes of an Oculus Rift or an HTC Vive to enjoy the game. Overall, the title follows Alyx Vance, as she works with her father Eli to fight off the Combine.

Valve brought quite a narrative adventure despite being a VR title so you can expect a full story throughout the game. Likewise, the game will have the same elements from the franchise that you’ve come to know and love like puzzles, exploration, and of course combat. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like we will get a standard video game installment so if you’re not fortunate enough to have a gaming PC with a compatible VR headset then you’re out of luck.

However, there is some positive news that has come out. It looks like a new update has been pushed out for Half-Life: Alyx that has added a developer commentary throughout the full campaign. It’s suggested that players go through the game first as there will be spoilers throughout the commentary so if you wish to avoid spoilers then it’s best to progress through the campaign before getting some insight on what developers accomplished with the project.

The commentary was actually planned for a release alongside the game but as you can imagine, there were a few obstacles that came up due to the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak. Developers required a bit more time to go through the commentary remotely, but now fans can dust off their VR headsets again and start up a new game with the commentary enabled.

