Respawn Entertainment Comments On Slow Apex Legends Content Updates

There is a ton of great free-to-play titles out there and they are supported by several different means. New content updates tend to add more goods for players to purchase within the game. Usually, these games are met with updates rather regularly, but that’s not always the case. In fact, some fans are finding that Apex Legends are a bit too slow when it comes to content updates and it’s been brought up during a recent AMA on Reddit.

Apex Legends game director Chad Grenier was on Reddit answering some fan’s questions when the criticism hit on the slow updates. Some fans feel that Apex Legends is falling behind other notable free-to-play games but Respawn Entertainment has one crucial difference that may set them aside from other development studios around the world. It’s the decision of the studio to not rush or overwork employees.

Crunch is something that fans certainly don’t enjoy hearing about when it comes to their favorite video game development studio. Essentially crunch will force employees to work long hours and extended days throughout the week. With that said, Respawn Entertainment is ensuring their employees are not having to undergo these headaches.

As a result, Chad Grenier stated that the studio has doubled up on employees so that they are able to make content for Apex Legends a bit faster. At the end of the day, it looks like fans might have to wait a bit longer for content updates with Apex Legends, but at the very least it won’t come at the cost of overworked developers.

Source: VG247, Reddit