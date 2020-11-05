Reports Claim PlayStation 5 Won’t Support 1440P Resolution

After waiting for what seems like forever at this point, we are gearing up for the launch of the PlayStation 5. 2020 was quite the hyped-up year for the video game industry but that started to dwindle down quite a bit thanks to the coronavirus health pandemic. In fact, some of us assumed we wouldn’t see the PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series X launch into the marketplace due to the COVID spread and various lockdown measures. While we’re still very much dealing with this virus around the world, it looks like there won’t be any worry about these platforms not launching on their intended release dates.

Both Sony and Microsoft have confirmed that their next-generation console platforms will see a release into the market this month. However, we’re still finding out more information and not all reports are accurate. However, it may seem that there is going to be a slight problem for the PlayStation 5 for those that wish to enjoy their console on computer monitors. After all, there are plenty of streamers out there that may have to settle on a lower resolution option for the console.

If the IGN Italy report is correct, it would seem that the PlayStation 5 will not support 1440p resolution. At least, it won’t support it at launch which means that if your monitor is 1440p, you may end up being bumped down to 1080p. This is somewhat odd to hear as we know that the PlayStation 5 can support up to 8K resolution with 4K being no problem with higher FPS. Again, this is just a report so we’re not sure if the information is completely accurate.

With that said, IGN Italy is saying the information comes from Sony Europe. While fans are waiting to see if this is true across the various markets, it would look like there’s a real possibility that the PlayStation 5 won’t be running at its potential for those with 1440p monitors. At any rate, this could be fixed in an update, but right now, it’s purely a waiting game. While we wait, is the PlayStation 5 not running at 1440p resolution problematic for your setup?

Source: IGN