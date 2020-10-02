Halo: The Master Chief Collection May Get Maps From Cancelled Halo Game

There’s a big following for the Halo franchise. Fans can’t get enough of playing the role of Master Chief as they attempt to overthrow an alien invasion from harming humanity. This game has been around for more than a few years now as well which means that there are some gamers out there that may not have ever experienced the first few installments to the franchise. Halo Combat Evolved did come out for the original Xbox after all.

One of the ways players can experience the game today is through the Xbox One and the PC platforms. Microsoft’s 343 Industries brought out a collection featuring remastered editions of the first four mainline Halo installments along with Halo: ODST called Halo: The Master Chief Collection. It’s been a series of games that’s slowly been making its way onto the PC platform meanwhile the entire collection is available for the Xbox One today.

With the main campaigns attached along with multiplayer experience, fans are enjoying the Halo experience either all over again or for the very first time. For those veteran plans, you may remember all the various maps brought out from these games, but you might get some new additions as well. This comes from a cancelled project that Microsoft was tinkering with years ago called Halo Online. While the project never made its way out into the marketplace, the assets left behind may actually get some use.

During a blog post on the Halo Waypoint website, it was made note specifically that there is a possibility that some maps from the Halo Online project could be brought over. However, as it stands right now, there is a checklist that needs to be crossed before anything like this could happen which includes bugs, backlog, and feature priorities.









Source: Halo Waypoint