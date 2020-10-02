Nintendo Doesn’t Want Players Taking Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Outdoors 

Mario Kart is a big franchise after it got started on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System. We’ve seen this game IP hit pretty much all the major console and portable handheld gaming releases from Nintendo. Even the Nintendo Switch received a version of Mario Kart 8 from the Nintendo Wii U, however, those looking for another installment were presented with a new variation of Mario Kart in general.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is the next Mario Kart installment and it’s a whole lot different than what we’ve seen in the past. This time around players are given a toy hybrid setup with RC cars and necessary equipment to make your own track inside a home. From there you’ll be given the ability to use the vehicle cameras to view around the indoor track and go through the game virtually on your Nintendo Switch.

Those that are waiting to get their hands on a bundle will find that there is one area that the game setup is not recommended and that’s outside. Nintendo had a preview with IGN where the publication was able to ask about what terrains the vehicles are suitable for. While it seems that everything indoors is fine, Nintendo simply doesn’t recommend taking the vehicles outside during any conditions.

Ramming the cars into different objects indoors shouldn’t hurt the vehicles so it seems that keeping the vehicles safe from any potentially harmful debris outside is what Nintendo is wanting players to keep in mind. Likewise, it’s also not recommended that the vehicle goes off any ramps or is taken any damage from objects falling down onto the vehicle. This could dampen some fans who were interested in this edition of the game, but those that plan to keep the vehicle on the floors of your home shouldn’t find anything to worry about. Currently, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is set to release on October 16, 2020 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.









Source: IGN