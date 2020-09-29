Funko Announces New Batch of PlayStation Funko Vinyl Figure Pops; Includes Death Stranding, God of War, and More

Funko has been making Funko Vinyl Pops for quite some time now and with each new batch of figures, it seems they turn out better and better. Today the company has announced a new batch of PlayStation themed Funko Pops from some of their best-selling exclusives!

The new figures are available to pre-order now and it includes characters from PlayStation franchises such as Death Stranding, God of War, and Horizon: Zero Dawn. We have seen some PlayStation themed pops in the past, but with this new batch of characters, collectors will definitely be lining up for these. Pre-orders are now live and the figures will be exclusively sold the GameStop retailer.

Check out the new upcoming PlayStation Funko Pops down below:

As I mentioned above, this is not the first batch of PlayStation-themed Funk Pops. We have seen God of War’s Kratos, Sam from Death Stranding, and Ellie from The Last of Us Part 2.

The Ellie pop has gained some traction as many gamers out there wanted to get their hands on the collectible. In addition to the Ellie pop, Funko has also made a Joel figure to go alongside the iconic character. The pop has yet to release, but if you’re interested in learning more, read the full article right here!

These Funko Pop figures are now available to pre-order at GameStop where they are exclusive to.

source: Twitter