October’s 2020 Xbox Live Games With Gold Titles Announced; Spooky, Halloween-Themed Games Featured

Microsoft has announced this morning the upcoming free games of the month for Xbox Gold Members. The new batch of free games is pretty good and they fit with the upcoming spooky month of October!

As always Microsoft has given us four new free games to choose from; 2 from Xbox One and 2 from Xbox 360. As I mentioned, the games are themed for the spooky season. The games that are included are as follows: Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut, Maid of Sker, Sphynx, and Costume Question. Whether you’re into hardcore horror or mild Halloween themed fun, these games will help make the spook season feel even better.

Check out the new games heading your way in October 2020 down below:

Well, there you have it, these are your free games of the month for Xbox Live Gold members in OCtober 2020. Are you happy with the new batch of free gameS? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube