Cuphead x Arby’s Collaboration Brings New Kids Meal Toys, Available Starting Today

The developers behind the epic boss battle-centric platformer Cuphead, Studio MDHR, took to Twitter this morning to announce a new collaboration with Arbys.

Starting today, Arby’s will be bringing Cuphead to life through an all-new Cuphead toy line. The newly announced Cuphead toys will come free with the purchase of a Kids Meal. The new line of toys will have users building a papercraft version of some of Cuphead’s most iconic bosses.

Check out the official announcement from Studio MDHR down below:

It's a good day for a swell battle, as Cuphead comes to Arby's!



Bring the family to a participating location near you and enjoy all-new Cuphead toys with purchase of a Kids Meal. Make memories building and battling papercraft versions of the Inkwell Isle's fiercest bosses! pic.twitter.com/pCCIi1XC9r — Studio MDHR (@StudioMDHR) September 14, 2020

Check out an official sneak peek at the toys from Arby’s down below:

The all-cartoon sensation Cuphead is launching into an Arby’s near you, for a limited time only. Collect all four hero launcher tokens and four constructible boss papercrafts today. pic.twitter.com/ciwaRPitMU — Arby's (@Arbys) September 14, 2020

In related Cuphead news, Studio MDHR has recently brought Cuphead to the PlayStation platform.

For the longest time Cuphead has been missing from the PlayStation, but it seems that they finally made their way over to the console, and now a new batch of gamers can try their luck with Cuphead. The PS4 Cuphead announcement was pretty cool as it was fully made in stop motion. Check out the PS4 Cuphead announcement trailer right here!

Cuphead x Arby’s collaboration has begun, meaning you can go snag a Kids Meal and get your very own Cuphead toy. are you a fan of the epic platformer? Thinking about getting a Kids Meal? Let us know in the comments below!

