Microsoft Officially Launches Xbox Game Pass on PC; New Trailer Released

Microsoft has officially launched Xbox Game Service for the PC platform. For the longest time the service has been in beta form, but it seems the service is officially here!

The Xbox Wire has made the announcement that the service is coming out of beta, as well as some other updates for the service. We learned about some of the new games heading to XGP later this month which includes a slew of awesome titles like Company of Heroes 2, Halo ODST, and more. Before we jump into the XBG PC version, let’s see what’s new.

Check out some of the new additions heading to the service later this month down below:

Company of Heroes 2 (PC) – September 17

The follow-up to the highest rated RTS of all time, Company of Heroes 2 is an acclaimed blend of strategy and tactics will test players’ knowledge of real-world combat. Now with five armies included to play with in multiplayer and two single-player campaigns. Cover, line of sight, armor, and fully destructible environments all must be considered to lead your troops to victory

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep & Forsaken (Android & Console) – September 22

Dive into the world of Destiny 2 to experience responsive first-person shooter combat filled with stylish finishers and devastating Super abilities. Create your Guardian and explore the mysteries of the solar system while collecting powerful gear to customize your look and playstyle. Brave challenging co-op missions, compete with other Guardians in a variety of PvP modes, and experience a cinematic sci-fi story throughout both the Forsaken and Shadowkeep expansions. You decide your legend.

Halo 3: ODST (Android & PC) – September 22

Play as an Orbital Drop Shock Trooper (ODST) and explore the war-ravaged streets of New Mombasa as you attempt to piece together the Covenant’s motivations for invading the city. As an ODST, you don’t have the firepower or the overshields to go head-to-head with Elites, Brutes, and Hunters – so use stealth and hit-and-run tactics to eliminate threats and sneak behind enemy lines. That’s not all though, as ODST Firefight is joining The Master Chief Collection on console and PC for the first time, with online matchmaking, dedicated servers, and new custom game modes! Grab some friends and hop into the fan-favorite mode as you take out wave after wave of Covenant invaders across 10 legacy maps.

Night in the Woods (Android, Console, PC) [email protected] – September 24

Join college dropout Mae Borowski as she returns home to the crumbling former mining town of Possum Springs, seeking to resume her aimless former life and reconnect with the friends she left behind. But things aren’t the same. Home seems different now and her friends have grown and changed. Leaves are falling and the wind is growing colder. Strange things are happening as the light fades.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 (Android & Console) [email protected] – September 24

Sequel to the critically acclaimed Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide. Fight together with your friends against the forces of Chaos and Skaven in this epic 4-player co-op game set in the Warhammer Fantasy Battles world. Vermintide 2 expands the intense first-person combat with a brand-new enemy faction, 15 new career paths, talent trees, new weapons, an improved loot system, and more.

Some great new games, right? Now that is dealt with, let’s learn more about Xbox Game Pass for PC. As they mentioned before, the service will go up in price a little bit, as the quality of games, improvement of the service, and other technicalities call for a better experience. However, as PC leaves beta form, users will be brought 100s of great PC games, the inclusion of EA Play, and xCloud Gaming to help make the price worth it. Microsoft released a new trailer which discusses some of these points.

Check out the brand new trailer for Xbox Game Pass for PC down below:

Trailer Description:

With Xbox Game Pass for PC you get access to play over 100 great PC games and new Xbox Game Studios games when they launch, all for one low monthly price. Starting today, you can play games like Crusader Kings III, Wasteland 3, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Grounded, Gears Tactics, and more. With new titles added all the time, there’s always something new to discover and play including upcoming day-in-date titles like Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition. Join Xbox Game Pass for PC today and start your first month for $1.

In related news, Microsoft has announced last week that Xbox Game Pass will be getting even better this Holiday season thanks to the addition to EA Play.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can enjoy EA Play on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and Windows 10 PCs with games such as Battlefront, FIFA, Titanfall 2, Battlefield and so many more. This subscription has gotten better and that’s hard to believe. Check out the full announcement right here!

Xbox Game Pass is an excellent deal and for gamers who want to explore more new games, this service is perfect for you. With Xbox Game Pass officially launched on the PC, gamers can expect even more content coming to the service.

