Microsoft Announce EA Play Joins Xbox Game Pass for No Additional Cost, Staring this Holiday Season

Microsoft has been in all of the news today as they have been dropping news bombs left and right. One of the bigger announcements is centered around their amazing gaming subscription service — Xbox Game Pass.

As you can tell from the headline, Xbox Game Pass will be getting even better thanks to the addition of EA Play for no additional cost. Xbox Game Pass is already an amazing deal with a ton of great games for players to choose from, but now Microsoft and EA have announced a partnership to bring EA Play to the service for no additional charge.

This means Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can enjoy EA Play on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and Windows 10 PCs with games such as Battlefront, FIFA, Titanfall 2, Battlefield and so many more. This subscription has gotten better and that’s hard to believe.

Check out the official trailer of EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate’s collab down below:

Microsoft’s official announcement for EA Play joining Xbox Game Pass.

Today, we’re excited to announce the next step in this journey. We are teaming up with Electronic Arts to provide Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC members with an EA Play membership at no additional cost starting this holiday. This means Ultimate members can enjoy EA Play on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and Windows 10 PCs, and Xbox Game Pass for PC members get EA Play on Windows 10.

Learn more about Xbox Game Pass x EA Play’s collab down below:

Formerly known as EA Access and Origin Access, EA Play will bring the best of EA to Game Pass, including:

More than 60 of EA’s biggest and best console and PC games like FIFA 20, Titanfall 2 and Need for Speed Heat, as well as titles from some of EA’s most popular franchises like Battlefield, Mass Effect, Skate, and The Sims.

Exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, special member-only content, discounts on EA digital purchases for DLC, games, and more.

Access to trials of games for up to 10 hours from best-loved franchises and top titles like Madden NFL 21 and FIFA 21.

Not only will EA Play titles be available on console and PC, this holiday, some of the best EA Play games will also be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play on Android devices via the cloud at no additional charge.

The biggest news of the day is no doubt Microsoft’s official release date announcement for Xbox Series X.

Yes, the long-awaited announcement of when the console is set to arrive has come to an end and now we know that the Xbox Series X is set to release on November 10th. We also learned the official price of the upcoming next-generation console, make sure to learn the official details about Xbox Series X right here!

Xbox Series X is set to launch November 10th. Are you excited for the upcoming next generation console? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Xbox