Cuphead Makes Surprise Release Today on PlayStation 4; Watch New Stop Motion Launch Trailer

Studio MDHR and Sony have revealed that the critically acclaimed run and gun video game, Cuphead is now officially coming to PlayStation 4 today.

Check out the beautifully animated stop motion trailer down below:

“Good golly!! The all-cartoon magical Wondergame Cuphead is headed to PlayStation 4! To celebrate, we partnered with the team at Stop Motion Department to create this animated short for your enjoyment.” Studio MDHR

The news might have been a bit spoiled due to an early listing on the PlayStation store, nonetheless, it’s very exciting news that PlayStation 4 players can finally experience Cuphead. The newly released launch trailer leans right into that exciting news, with a lovely musical number from none other than the Devil. It’s a bit unnerving all while being filled to the brim with excitement, as PS4 players can start playing today!

Cuphead has taken the gaming world by storm and becoming a big hit due to its fun gameplay and gorgeous visuals. It’s a very unique game to play, as it requires a certain level of finesse to succeed. The game is currently being adapted into a Netflix original series, with the first look at it released last month.

Run and gun title, Cuphead is out now on PlayStation 4 platforms and will retail for $19.99.

What are your thoughts on this news? Are you going to pick it up? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.