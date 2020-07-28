Cuphead PS4 Listing Leaked; Reveal Set for Tomorrow During Summer Games Fest

Studio MDHR’s epic 1930’s cartoon inspired platfomrer, Cuphead, might be making its way to the PlayStation platform if this leaked PS4 listing of the game is true.

First spotted on ResetEra by user Alchemist, Cuphead has been uploaded to the PS4 Storefront. The image below has captured the game’s existence before it was taken down. This would most likely been debunked if it wasn’t for Geoff Keighley, who will be holding a special Summer Games Fest indie showcase tomorrow!

The livestream will showcase one of Keighley’s favorite indie studios, and Studio MDHR can fit the bill. With the listiing leaked and the livestream tomorrow, all arrows point in the direction of Cuphead.

Check out the official announcement from Keighley down below:

Tomorrow at 11 am ET / 8 am PT join me for a special update from one of our favorite indie game studios #SummerGameFest https://t.co/8kxoK3c89L — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) July 27, 2020

Check out the leaked listing down below:

The 1930 inspired platformer was once exclusive to the Xbox platform however, after some time it seemed that the game started to make its way to more platforms. We saw the game show up on both the PC and Nintendo Switch, which many of us never expected.

Cuphead on the PS4 would be awesome for the indie platformer, as it is one of the best games in the last generation. Stay tuned to gameranx as we will be brining you the latest news coming out form the Summer Game Fest indie showcase! Would you like to see Cuphead on the PS4? Let us know in the comments below!

Make sure to tune into the Summer Game Fest livestream tomorrow via the YouTube link down below:

source: Gematsu, Twitter, YouTube, ResetEra