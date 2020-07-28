Junji Ito Retracts Statement About Working With Hideo Kojima on Upcoming Project

A couple of days ago reports of Hideo Kojima and Junji Ito working on a horror game were flooded onto the internet, but it seems that it was all a misunderstanding.

Junji Ito, famed horror manga artist, took to Twitter today to let both his fans and Kojima fans that he has misspoke. The official tweet from Ito states that during a party, Kojima noted to Ito that if an opportunity arises for a horror game, he might ask for the notorious creator for his help.

Ito did not intend for the gaming community to believe that the two creators are currently working on a horror game. Ito then follows up the tweet by saying he is sorry to all the fans who were hoping to see the two work together.

Check out the official statement from Junji Ito down below:

The Comic-Con interview with Ito did make it seem that Kojima had something planned in the horror genre. Kojima seeking out for Ito’s collaboration would be awesome for the gaming community, and perhaps we can still see that outcome if Kojima plans to do a horror game.

Perhaps if Kojima continues down the horror path and brings to life a horror title, we will see both Kojima and Ito’s hardwork pay off. Would you like to see a horror game from Kojima? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Twitter