Hideo Kojima Has Been in Contact With Junji Ito for His Upcoming Game

Famed video game developer, Hideo Kojima, as reportedly been in contact with legendary horror manga artist — Junji Ito.

Junji Ito is a famed horror manga artist who has created some of the most daunting and terrifying stories to date. You might have heard of some of his works such as Uzamaki and Tomie; two of his most popular published works.

Now that we have associated Ito with the horror genre, we got to ask why would Kojijma contact him to work on his next game? For the past couple of months, Kojima hinted at developing a horror game, and we know he can pull it off as players were in love with the Silent Hills reboot demo — P.T.

During a Comic-Con interview, Junji Ito has dropped the news that Kojima has been in contact with him, and want to see if he wanted to help create a horror-based game he had in mind. There is no confirmation that the game will go through or if it’s just in a testing phase, but recruiting Ito would make the horror community go crazy.

Check out the official statement from Junji Ito down below:

“I do know director Kojima and we have been in a conversation that he may have a horror-based game that he may be doing, and so he has invited me to work on that, but there are no details on it yet,”

This is super exciting news as it seems that Kojima is leaning in the direction of the horror genre, and if he is looking for Ito’s collaboration, fans should expect a truly horrifying experience.

At the moment there is no confirmation that Kojima is working on a horror game, however, with Juni Ito connected, the directions do point in that general area. I would love to see a horror title from these two as you can assure it would be one of the most epic and terryifing stories you’ve seen in a long time.

source: Comicbook.com