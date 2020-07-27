Netflix The Witcher: Blood Origin Live-Action Prequel Officially Announced

Netflix has announced a new spin-ff series for their hit series The Witcher. Titled as The Witcher: Blood Origin, the six part live-action series will be set 1200 years before the Geralt of Rivia.

This comes out of no where as fans were not expecting to see a prequel series for The Witcher series. However, due to the popular reception of season one of The Witcher, I would expect to see Netflix go all in on the franchise.

This series will be a 6 part event, and it will come from Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. No details about what the story will consist of have been released as of yet.

Check out the official announcement down below:

1200 years before Geralt of Rivia, the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one, and the first Witcher came to be.



Announcing The Witcher: Blood Origin, a 6 part live-action The Witcher spin-off series from Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 27, 2020

In related news, Netflix has announced that production on The Witcher Season 2 will begin at the end of August. This is exciting news as the world has been on pause ever since the dawn of Covid-19. The quicker Season 2 begins production, the quicker fans get to see season 2. Learn more about the production of The Witcher season 2 right here!

The Witcher: Blood Origin Live-Action spin-off prequel is without a release date, however we do know that is coming, so that’s pretty exciting. What are your thoughts on the upcoming spin-off series? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Twitter