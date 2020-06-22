The Witcher Season 2 Will Resume Production on August 17th

With COVID-19 sweeping the entire globe, a lot of projects have been put on hold for a while, and that goes for the gaming industry as well as the entertainment industry. A ton of Netflix shows, big budget movies, and more has been postponed, but it seems with the reopening of the world, productions on some of our most beloved media will be coming back, sort of.

The Witcher Netflix series took to Twitter today to announce that they begin production on season 2 of the critically acclaimed show. The Withcer cast, also know as his bard, will begin production on the highly anticipated second season of the show on August 17th.

Check out the official tweet from The Witcher Netflix Twitter account down below:

I’m dusting off my lute and quill,

I have some news, some mead to spill:

After all the months we’ve been apart

It’s time for production to restart.

The Witcher and his bard – who’s flawless,

Will reunite on set 17 August. — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) June 22, 2020

In related news, if you did not get around to watching the epic Netflix series, I can assure you its worth the time whether your a Witcher fan or not.

Here at gameranx we held a review roundup for the show which critics praise the shows epic story and their character developments, but it seems that the fans are loving Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. Learn more about what critics are saying about the pic show right here!

The Witcher Netflix series is set to resume production on August 17th, 2020. Are you excited to see the cast back at work for the second season? Did you enjoy season one? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Twitter