Review Roundup: The Witcher Netflix Series is a Major Hit With Fans of the Franchise, Critics Not So Much

The Witcher Netflix series have been one of the biggest anticipated shows of 2019, and with the show finally now out, we must ask, is it any good?

Well, according to our review roundup from Metacritic, it seems to be mixed. Some critics love it, while others find it extremely boring. But the biggest question is if the fans of the Witcher franchise like it? I would say they do. Since its debut on December 20th, the gaming community has been flooded with postiive reviews all over Twitter for The Witcher series.

Not only do they praise the shows epic story and their character developments, but it seems that the fans are loving Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. I managed to watch a couple of episodes and so far I’m loving it! The cast is amazing, the show is in high quality form, and I can’t wait to see more! But enough of my opinions on the show, let’s check out what critics are saying.

Down below are some of the most respectable entertainment sites in the industry, check out the highlights for their reviews on latest Netflix series to hit the streaming service— The Witcher:

ColliderTom Reimann 80

For all its massive scale, The Witcher is a surprisingly small story centered around three appealing main characters. It’s a classic fantasy tale about war and magic and prophecy, with grotesque monsters, supernatural detective work, and political intrigue thrown into the mix. It’s all a bit silly, but no more so than Game of Thrones ever was.

TV GuideTim Surette 80

The barrier for entry with The Witcher is pretty high; between the weird-ass fantasy names, odd story structure, and complicated backstory, it’s a lot to take on without a little help. I went in knowing very little, but at some point decided “f— it, I’m in,” and left wanting to know a lot more. If you can add a new project like The Witcher to your life, you should.

The GuardianLucy Mangan 60

There are attempts at knowingness: at one point, our Henry tells someone a prophecy has to rhyme. This is not a good idea, as it throws into too sharp relief the limits to what Geralt and his merry band of sorceresses and proto-feminist princesses can be said to know. Play it straight, dear scriptwriters, or don’t play it at all. … But again, if you like this sort of thing, go nuts.

The Hollywood ReporterDan Fienberg 50

Will you like The Witcher if you’re a curious neophyte? Maybe, but you have to be patient with it, and if that’s not your job, the outsized amusements may not be worth the convoluted build-up.

Vox.comAlex Abad-Santos 30

It’s as if D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, clearly out of steam after showrunning that final season of Game of Thrones, found a way to sell off their unused, undercooked ideas under the table to the powers that produce The Witcher.

The Witcher is now streaming on Netflix. Are you having fun with the show so far? How far did you get into the season? Let us know in the comments below!

