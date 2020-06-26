Cuphead Animated Series Teaser Unveiled

Cuphead, developed by StudioMDHR Entertainment, is a run and gun platform indie title. Overall, the narrative follows Cuphead and his brother Mugman, as they end up making a terrible bet against the devil. Losing the bet, Cuphead and Mugman are forced to give their souls to the devil, but it seems that our protagonist duo can save themselves if they go out and collect debts owed to the devil.

The devil has a number of souls that are owed to him by other sorrowful cartoon characters. If Cuphead and Mugman can go out and collect all the souls then the devil may just allow them to keep their own souls in return. This is a perfect game to play with a friend as the majority of the game is filled with bosses to defeat. Each boss can be difficult making players remember their moves and dodge attacks otherwise you’ll find yourself restarting the boss fight.

Take an inside peek at the intricate, nostalgic design of The Cuphead Show! pic.twitter.com/EF0kpAi973 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) June 26, 2020

While the game can be quite the challenge to endure, it’s proven to be a fun and enthralling experience for players. Still, now that the game has launched and players have been enjoying the title, you can expect a cartoon series on Netflix soon. This series will keep the same feel and tone as the game, but it won’t be a series that retells the video game. Called simply The Cuphead Show!, we are still waiting for the release date to be unveiled on just when this series will be available.

With that said, there was a new teaser that gives our first look at the series which you can view above in the embedded tweet. While the animated series doesn’t have a release date just yet, we do know that the series will make its way on the Netflix streaming service.

Source: Twitter