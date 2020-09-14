PlayStation 5 The Edge Trailer Showcases Limitless Power for Upcoming Next-Generation Console

Sony has officially begun its marketing promotion for the PS5, as we have received yet another trailer for the upcoming console.

The new trailer, which is titled The Edge, Play Has No Limits showcases the potential of the PlayStation 5. The trailer is short, but its not anything groundbreaking as its just a way to get players hyped for the upcoming console. With Microsoft officially detailing the Xbox Series X, Sony is next up on stage and the gaming community is ready to watch.

Check out the brand new PlayStation 5 trailer down below:

In recent news, Sony announced on their official PlayStation Blog that a new PlayStation 5 showcase will happen on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

We know that this will last about forty minutes and include some updates on video game titles and likely some details regarding the price for the consoles, pre-order dates, and the launch date.

We’ll of course keep you updated on the latest for the PlayStation 5 right here on Gameranx. Are you excited to learn more about the SP5? Let us know your predictions in the comments below!

source: YouTube