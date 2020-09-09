Watch Dogs Legion Will Launch on Xbox Series X on November 10th; Free Next Generation Upgrade Announced

Ubisoft has made some exciting announcements this morning regarding some of their highly anticipated titles. One of those titles is the third entry in the relatively new, but quite popular franchise — Watch Dogs.

With the announcement of Xbox Series X launching on November 10th, a lot of developers will have to start announcing whether or not their games will launch alongside the console or not. Ubisoft jumped out pretty quickly to announce that Watch Dogs Legion will indeed be a launch day title for Xbox Series X on November 10th.

Check out the official announcement from Watch Dogs Legion down below:

Watch Dogs Legion will launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and PC on Oct 29, and on the next generation of Xbox systems on Nov 10.

Buy Xbox One or PlayStation 4 editions and upgrade to the next generation of systems at no additional cost. pic.twitter.com/8xprCG4g20 — Watch Dogs Legion (@WatchDogs_UK) September 9, 2020

In related news, Ubisoft announced earlier today that Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla has actually moved up its release date to November 10th!

Yes, they moved up the highly anticipated game to coincide with the launch of the Xbox Series X. This means users who want to play the game on the new Xbox will be able to do so on opening day, which is a nice touch from Ubisoft. Now fans wait in anticipation to see when the PlayStation 5, stay tuned to gameranx as we will be keeping an eye close on Sony in the next couple of weeks.

Watch Dogs Legion is set to release for the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on October 29th, while the Xbox Series X version is set for November 10th. Are you excited for the upcoming entry in the series? Let us know in the comments below!

