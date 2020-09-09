Super Mario 3D All-Stars Pre-order Guide | Everything You Need To Know

It’s been rumored and supposedly leaked online quite a bit but Nintendo has since come out to officially confirm a new All-Stars edition of Mario. This time around players would receive Super Mario 3D All-Stars which would include three iconic 3D Mario games remastered for the Nintendo Switch. The games included are Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and lastly, Super Mario Galaxy. All three will be included on the single cartridge for players to enjoy with new resolution and mechanics made for the Nintendo Switch joy-cons. If you’re at all interested in diving into the game then you may want to pre-order a copy. Check out our pre-order guide for the collection down below.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Developer: Nintendo

Publisher: Nintendo

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Release: September 18, 2020

There are only two editions available for pre-order when it comes to Super Mario 3D All-Stars. Players can opt for a physical edition or a digital edition. Both are limited releases and won’t be last long. As a result, those of you who want to physical edition may want to opt for a pre-order to ensure you have a copy of the game. With that said, there are some bonuses you may want to take note of from the different retailers offering the games. We’ll list down the physical pre-orders available for Super Mario 3D All-Stars below.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars Pre-order Walmart $60

Pre-order includes…

Physical Copy

Sticker Set

Super Mario 3D All-Stars Pre-order GameStop $60

Pre-order includes…

Physical Copy

Joy-Con Cover

Super Mario 3D All-Stars Target $60

Pre-order includes…