Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer Trailer Offers Some Big Details

We knew that 2020 would have a new Call of Duty installment and it wasn’t long ago that we got the official reveal of the game. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is the official title for the Call of Duty 2020 installment and much like the name suggests, players are being tossed back into the 1980s during the Cold War period. Set up as a Black Ops sequel, this particular game will have players taking on the role of a special operative attempting to track down a soviet spy that goes by the name of Perseus.

As expected, the initial reveal for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War didn’t offer any multiplayer gameplay footage. That footage actually came out today and we get a few nice little details as to what we can expect. In this trailer, we’re taken to all sorts of different areas around the world. From the bustling city of Miami to the Atlantic ocean, there’s going to be a nice diverse set of map locations you’ll get to experience in this game.

What you may also find of interest is just the amount of different vehicles you’ll also get access to. The trailer showcases tanks, helicopters, to even jet skis, all of which look to be able to hold at least two players at any given time. Outside of vehicles, there are some interesting ways to quickly move around the maps. For instance, there are ziplines on select maps that would grant players a fast way to reach certain areas of the map. Of course, there are likely a few other interesting interactive areas around the map.

Speaking of multiplayer, outside of the vastly different areas around the world you’ll get to battle in and the different weapons or vehicles, we’re curious as to what will make its way onto the Call of Duty: Warzone battle royale title. It’s been said that Call of Duty: Warzone will be evolving with each new installment released under the Call of Duty umbrella. Likewise, we’re interested in hearing more about the Zombies game mode that was given a small tease at the very end of the trailer footage.

Currently, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to launch on November 13, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms. While we can also expect PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X ports to come out at a later date.









Source: YouTube