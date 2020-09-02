Dead by Daylight Announced as Free Upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X; New Graphic Overhaul Incoming

Behaviour Interactive has announced that Dead by Daylight will indeed make its way over to the next generation of consoles — PS5 and Xbox Series X.

During the year of a new console, a lot of games will have to make the jump to the next generation, and it seems that Dead by Daylight has decided to make the jump. Dead by Daylight will be coming to both the PS5 and Xbox Series X with an overhaul to its graphics, and probably of a slew of newly updated fixes.

Check out the official Tweet from Dead by Daylight down below:

#DeadbyDaylight is coming to next-gen consoles in Holiday 2020! The game will feature improved graphics over current gen versions and receive regular updates.



Already playing #DBD on console? When you upgrade your console, you'll get the game for free AND keep all your progress. — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) September 1, 2020

In addition to the exciting announcement, the developers released part one of their newly announced — The Realm Beyond series. This is where the developers will discuss the latest batches of news for Dead by Daylight. Plus, we get to see some of the updated graphics for the next generation of consoles, check out the new video down below:

Throughout the year, expect big and impactful visual updates as part of Dead by Daylight’s The Realm Beyond. As part of The Realm Beyond project, and as players and fans inch closer to Dead by Daylight’s 5th Anniversary in 2021, the game will continue to look and feel better than ever with new content drops released with our regularly scheduled updates.

Earlier this year the developers released a new trailer for the latest monster to join the ever-growing list of playable characters and this time around it was focused around Square Enix’s epic horror — Silent Hills.

The recently released character came with a CGI cinematic trailer, which if you’re a horror fan, you’re going to want to check out. Learn more about Silent Hill in Dead by Daylight right here!

Dead by Daylight is now officially set to arrive on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X for free for owners of the game. Are you excited to see the game make its way over to the next generation? Let us know in the comments below!

