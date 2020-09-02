Microsoft Announces New Batch of Xbox Game Pass Titles for Both Console and PC

Microsoft has taken to the Xbox Wire to announce and detail the new batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass for the console and PC platform.

Xbox Game Pass has a ton of great games already on the service, but it seems that they will be adding even more bang for your buck with this latest set of games. However, Microsoft also noted that some games will be leaving the service.

The Xbox Wire blog detailed the full set of additions/removals to the service and I have detailed them down below. If you’re interested to see what’s new and whats leaving, make sure you check it out in full!

Check out the full set of additions and removals coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC users down below:

Crusader Kings III (PC) [email protected] – Available today!

This grand strategy game puts you at the head of a noble house in a deeply researched medieval world. Use your armies, your diplomacy, and your wit to expand and elevate your dynasty. Each generation brings new characters and new challenges as pesky plotters, turbulent priests and ungrateful children challenge your efforts to keep your realm and your family in line.

The Jackbox Party Pack 4 (Console) [email protected] – September 3

The biggest and fourthiest addition to this storied party game franchise features the blanking fun sequel Fibbage 3 and its brand-new game mode, Fibbage: Enough About You; the web-based frame game Survive the Internet; the spooky date-a-thon Monster Seeking Monster; the deranged debate match Bracketeering; and the one-up art game Civic Doodle. Use your phones or tablets as controllers and play with up to 16 players, plus an audience of up to 10,000!

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Console & PC) – September 3

Menace and desperation seethe through the rotting walls of an abandoned southern farmhouse. Resident Evil 7 Biohazard marks a new beginning for survival horror with a shift to an immersive first-person perspective. Powered by the RE Engine, graphics reach new heights of incredible photorealism to further draw players into the disturbing game world

Tell Me Why: Chapter Two (Console & PC) – September 3

Available on Day One with Xbox Game Pass! The Ronan twins continue to uncover Mary-Ann’s secrets, but find that some people who knew her want the truth to stay buried. Michael helps Tyler adapt to life in Delos Crossing, while Alyson struggles with the tension between her brother and Uncle Eddy.

Touhou Luna Nights (Console & PC) [email protected] – September 3

Touhou Project meets Metroidvania in this phenomenal title. The protagonist Sakuya Izayoi explores a Gensokyo-like world with her skills sealed. She must unseal her skills, and fight against other Touhou Project characters to discover the truth about this world she finds herself in. The world, the characters and their animations… the beauty of the Touhou Project world is expressed through gorgeous pixel graphics.

World War Z (PC) – September 3

Humanity is on the brink of extinction. From New York to Moscow and Jerusalem, the undead apocalypse continues to spread. As the end looms, a hardened few band together to defeat the horde and outlive the dead

Star Renegades (PC) [email protected] – September 8

Star Renegades is a strategy RPG about outsmarting AI-driven adversaries, forging friendships, and toppling galactic empires spanning over multiple generations. Fusing a reactive, tactical turn-based battle system that emphasizes interrupts and counters, with a procedurally generated and emergent mission-based campaign and an intelligent Adversary system with enemy officers that evolve and move up in the ranks, every playthrough is unique, challenging, and never the same.

Disgaea 4 Complete+ (PC) – September 10

The ultimate Disgaea has arrived on Xbox Game Pass for PC! HL-raising action and a horde of special features await you in this tale of fiery revolution. With over 30 unlockable characters, extra story campaigns, and modern flourishes to the Disgaea formula, Disgaea 4 Complete+ offers as deep and smooth of an SRPG experience as there has ever been.

Hotshot Racing (Console) [email protected] – September 10

Hotshot Racing is a blisteringly fast arcade-style racing game fusing drift handling, razor-sharp retro visuals and an incredible sense of speed to create an exhilarating driving experience. 16 racing circuits provide the twists, turns and straights conducive to searingly quick racing. Smash lap records to rise-up the global online leaderboards or download ghost laps to match your racing lines against the very best.

Tell Me Why: Chapter Three (Console & PC) – September 10

Available on Day One with Xbox Game Pass! The search for their father’s identity has thrown the twins’ lives into turmoil. Fearing he’s lost his sister, Tyler continues the pursuit alone. Meanwhile, Alyson’s guilt brings her into conflict with the people she loves most, as the heart-rending Tell Me Why trilogy concludes!

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep & Forsaken (Console) – Coming Soon

Dive into the world of Destiny 2 to experience responsive first-person shooter combat filled with stylish finishers and devastating Super abilities. Create your Guardian and explore the mysteries of the solar system while collecting powerful gear to customize your look and playstyle. Brave challenging co-op missions, compete with other Guardians in a variety of PvP modes, and experience a cinematic story throughout both the Forsaken and Shadowkeep expansions. You decide your legend.

DLC / Game Updates

Grounded August Content Update

The August Content Update has arrived! Along with the bird, which players can expect to see feathers appear in the backyard to use for crafting, there are plenty of other goodies waiting. Players can now expect to see two new categories of quests available from BURG.L: Chipsleuth quests that will ask players to explore to find missing BURG.L chips and the Artificer quests will ask players to craft specific items. Both quest types reward the player with Raw Science, which can then be used in BURG.L’s Tech Chip Swap Shop to purchase upgrades, blueprints, and a new perk: Meat Shield. Perks are another new feature included with this update. These perks allow the player to select up to 3 different mutations to apply to their character to help them survive the backyard.

Streets of Rogue Character Bundle – Available now!

Xbox Game Pass members can use their exclusive membership discount to save up to 10%! Streets of Rogue is back with 6 brand new characters! This rogue-lite about player choice and anarchy is now giving you even more freedom in your adventure of becoming mayor of the city. Play as the Alien and mind control your way to victory or be the Courier and roller skate your way into becoming the mayor! If you are new to Streets of Rogue, the Streets of Rogue Character Bundle will get you all that you need to cause chaos, complete the missions, and determine the future of the city!

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

After a huge Perk drop last week with Discord, Gears 5, and Overcooked! 2, to close out the month of August we have even more Perks that are heading your way this week!

War Thunder (Available September 2, excluding Japan)

Get ready for action with the Full Alert Bundle! Join War Thunder, the most comprehensive free-to-play MMO military game dedicated to aviation, armoured vehicles, and naval craft from World War II and the Cold War. Join now and take part in major battles on land, in the air, and at sea, fighting with millions of players from all over the world in an ever-evolving environment.

Phantasy Star Online 2 (Available September 2, excluding South Korea, Japan, Belgium, Netherlands, UAE, Saudi Arabia)

Claim your Phantasy Star Online 2 September Monthly Bonus Pack, which includes Triboosts, Casino Coin Passes, and more!

Additionally, this is also your last chance to claim your Spotify, Smite x Avatar Starter Pass, and Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Perks! So make sure you redeem these now via the Perks gallery on your Xbox console, Windows 10 PC, and Xbox Game Pass mobile app.

Xbox Game Pass Quests

New September Quests this week! There are dozens available, but here’s a few to note:

New Weekly Summer Mode Quest (Ultimate members): Grounded – “Go big or never go home” (play Grounded): 50 points

(Ultimate members): New Weekly Quests (All Game Pass members) Carrion – Earn two achievements: 75 points

(All Game Pass members)

Check back for daily, weekly, and monthly Quests on your console or see all your Quests in the new Xbox Game Pass mobile app! Redeem points for more Game Pass, Xbox gift cards and giveaway entries.

Leaving Soon

We all need that extra space on the hard drive – here is your notice to wrap up these games before they hit the ole dusty trail. (If you want to keep the fun going before they go, you can use your exclusive membership discount to get up to 20% on games!)



Leaving September 1

NBA 2K20 (Console)

Leaving September 7

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Console)

Leaving September 15

Gonner: Blueberry Edition (Console & PC)

Jump Force (Console)

Xbox Game Pass is one of the best subscriptions for the gaming community as of late and it seems that Microsoft only plans on making it better. What are your thoughts on some of the new additions to the service? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Xbox Wire