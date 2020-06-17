Dead by Daylight Gets Offical Silent Hills Trailer Alongside Release

Dead by Daylight’s Silent Hills DLC arrives today and to celebrate the release, a new official trailer has been released.

Check it out down below:

The new trailer tackles a cinematic style, as it uses CGI to translate exactly what this DLC is all about. The trailer is short, however, it is straight to the point, which is all about survival. In its short runtime, it doesn’t take long before things take a turn for the worst.

The new DLC arrives today and will include a new killer, the Executioner, alongside a brand new survivor called Cheryl Mason. The DLC is out now and the developers have already dropped the patch notes which you can read more about right here.

Dead by Daylight has done a stellar job of crossing over franchises such as A Nightmare on Elm Street, Halloween, and last but not least, Texas Chainsaw Massacre. In addition, Silent Hill joins the list of franchises as the new characters drops today.

What are your thoughts on this new trailer? Are you excited for the new crossover DLC? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Dead by Daylight Twitter