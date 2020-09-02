Don’t Expect Xbox Series X News During TGS 2020

2020 has been quite the eventful year without actually having any real events. This coronavirus health pandemic outbreak was a massive wrench thrown into plans all around the world. We’ve witnessed shutdowns, quarantines, among other safety measures to ensure that we refrain from socially gathering and spreading this virus around. One of the means to prevent gatherings was simply removed from any in-person events.

We’re seeing different expos and events that were planned this year get cancelled. From the likes of small comic conventions to big expos like E3, there’s no real in-person event to really attend. It very well might be this way for a long while, but we’re not through 2020 quite yet and there are other events set to take place. While these in-person events were cancelled, an online alternative was put in their places. For instance, the next major event players will want to look into is the Tokyo Game Show, or otherwise known as TGS 2020.

.@Xbox_JP is heading to Tokyo Game Show!



✅Celebrating Japanese game creators & games

✅Updates coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator for PC

✅Japanese Minecraft community creativity

✅Showcase broadcast in Japanese only

❌No new next-gen news



More info: https://t.co/3GnlHi1ClU https://t.co/1QhZE7xVQw — Xbox (@Xbox) September 2, 2020

This is another big video game industry event but set within Japan. We usually seeing updates and trailer reveals for the upcoming lineup of video games. One of the companies confirmed to attend is Microsoft where they will showcase content already unveiled but don’t expect anything in regards to next-generation news. This was confirmed during a Twitter post from the official Xbox account and likely a way to not get any fans hopes up that we’re going into the streaming event for news regarding the game console platform.

Likewise, this event is also going to flip around the schedule for some viewers that would normally tune in to watch these streams take place. That could be a big factor in not wanting to unveil any new content regarding the video game platform coming out. Only time will tell when we’ll get new information for the Xbox Series X. After all, there is still no specific release date or information on how much the console will run consumers.

