2K Games is Currently Holding a Sale on the Nintendo Switch; Full Set of Games Detailed

2K Games have announced a new sale for the Nintendo Switch platform, and gamers who are looking for something new to jump into, this might be the time to do so!

The sale is now live on the Nintendo eShop and it features a ton of great 2K published games such as The Bioshock Remastered Collection, Civilization VI, Borderlands Collection Remastered, and much more. Thankfully the full list of games has been detailed, so you can check out which games you want to pick up for yourself.

Check out the detailed games on sale for 2K’s Nintendo Switch sale down below:

In related Nintendo news, Nintendo has released a new trailer for Animal Crossing New Horizons, that will definitely get some players super excited! As we enter September, Animal Crossing: New Horizons will begin to change! Learn more about what’s to come in Fall for AC: New Horizons right here!

The 2K Games Sale is set to end on September 11th in the US while Europe ends on the 13th of September. What are your thoughts on the 2K games sale? Planning on picking up anything new? Let us known in the comments below!

source: Nintendo via NintendoLife