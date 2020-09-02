Capcom Confirms Resident Evil: Village Will Be Showcased at TGS 2020 Online

Capcom has announced that its highly anticipated upcoming horror game, Resident Evil: Village will indeed be present at TGS 2020 Online.

Resident Evil: Village was announced at Sony’s Future of Gaming event earlier this year and has kept quiet ever since then. A lot of gamers are interested in learning more about the upcoming entry in the series, and it seems that at TGS 2020 online, we will.

The announcement comes from Capcom Dev 1 on Twitter, where they promise to showcase more footage for the upcoming horror title. In addition, they apologize to their fans on keeping so quiet on the game ever since its announcement.

Check out the official tweet from Capcom Dev 1 down below:

Resident Evil Village will be part of Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online and Capcom's own TGS LIVE 2020!https://t.co/jXTSrLQqkI



We know that gamers were excited to learn more in August so we apologize for the delay. Stay tuned.#REVillage #ResidentEvil — Capcom Dev 1 (@dev1_official) September 1, 2020

In related news, TGS 2020 has been officially detailed and fans of the show can finally see what the online event will consist of.

TGS takes place in the month of September, more specifically the end of the month. TGS 2020 Online will bring a ton of great developers and games to the show and from a quick glance, we can see what we should expect from the show. The detailed list of events has Resident Evil Village, Square Enix games, and everything else in between, make sure to tune in! Learn more about TGS 2020 right here!

TGS 2020 will be an exciting time for gamers, so if you’re interested in learning about some new games make sure you stick with gameranx as we will be bringing you the latest news from the livestreamed show. What are you most excited to see at TGS 2020? Let us know in the comments below!

