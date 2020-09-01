TGS 2020 Online Official Schedule Announced, Live Shows Begin September 24th
TGS, Taipei Game Show, will be going online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and today the convention has put out the official schedule for the show.
As usual, TGS takes place in the month of September, more specifically the end of the month. TGS 2020 Online will bring a ton of great developers and games to the show and from a quick glance, we can see what we should expect from the show.
The detailed list of events has been shown off down below, and if you’re excited to learn more about Resident Evil Village, Square Enix games, and everything else in between, make sure to tune in!
Check out the schedule for TGS down below (thanks gematsu!):
Schedule at a Glance
September 24
- Block 1
- 20:00 – Opening
- 21:00 to 21:50 – Xbox Tokyo Game Show Showcase 2020 (YouTube) – The Xbox Tokyo Game Show Showcase is a place where everyone can have fun.
- 22:00 to 22:50 – Square Enix (YouTube)
- Read more about Square Enix at Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online here.
- 23:00 to 23:50 – Lightning Games (YouTube) – Three brand new indie titles presented by Lightning Games: Hardcore Mecha, HAAK, and ANNO: Mutationem. Don’t miss out on the freshest game development story and latest gameplay demonstration!
September 25
- Block 1
- 11:00 – Organizer’s Program
- 12:00 to 12:50 – Gamera Game Now! Tokyo Game Show Special (YouTube) – Debuting to the world from China! Delivering interesting and innovative indie games. Check out the latest releases from Gamera Game.
- 13:00 to 13:50 – Huawei Technologies Japan App Gallery (YouTube)
- 14:00 to 14:50 – Renaissance High School Group (YouTube) – Renaissance High School Group eSports course introduces our activities in eSports as a high school, such as the significance of learning eSports for high school students, and the daily lives of eSports courses’ students. In this program, our students will have a talk with “Tanukana” and play an exhibition match with “Dogura,” both are professional eSports players at CYCLOPS athlete gaming. In addition, we will announce new initiatives of promoting eSports in the junior and senior high school age groups.
- 15:00 to 15:50 – SoftBank (YouTube)
- 16:00 to 16:50 – Lilith Games: AFK Arena x Rise of Kingdoms TGS Special Official Live Stream (YouTube) – Lillith Games will introduce AFK Arena, Rise of Kingdoms, and the latest game information!
- 17:00 to 17:50 – BenQ Japan: New Brand Presentation (YouTube) – BenQ, the leading global display brand, will debut a new gaming product series at the show!
- 18:00 to 18:50 – DMM Games New Title Presentation (YouTube) – We will be announcing a lot of game title information which will release from DMM Games, as well as a lot of brand new announcements coming during Tokyo Game Show Online!
- 19:00 – Keynote
- 20:00 to 20:50 – Sega / Atlus TV (YouTube) – Check out Sega / Atlus’ lineup featuring existing and upcoming titles releasing this fall. Don’t miss the special Sega 60th anniversary event and other live stream broadcasts featuring various guest personalities as we bring you the latest information, including an overview of our Tokyo Game Show exhibit!
- 21:00 to 21:50 – GungHo Online Entertainment Tokyo Game Show Official Live Stream (YouTube)
- 22:00 to 22:50 – Capcom Special Program (YouTube) – Watch out for the Capcom Special Program, to be live streamed as part of TGS 2020 Online! Reveals and latest game updates are planned for titles such as Resident Evil Village and more!
- Read more about Capcom at Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online here.
- 23:00 to 23:50 – Mouse Computer (YouTube)
- 24:00 to 24:50 – Efun New Title Information Live Stream (YouTube) – The latest information on Illusion Connect, Stella Chronicle, and two games expected to be launched next year by Efun.
- 25:00 to 25:50 – Fujitsu Connected Technologies (YouTube) – An eSports variety program delievered using arrows 5G mobile technology.
- Block 2
- 17:00 to 19:00 – Sense of Wonder Night 2020
- Block 3
- 23:00 to 26:00 – eSports X: Street Fighter League: Pro-JP 2020 Part 1: Opener
September 26
- Block 1
- 10:00 – Organizer’s Program
- 11:00 to 11:50 – D3 Publisher: Save the Square Earth! Earth Defense Force: World Brothers TGS 2020 Live Stream (YouTube) – Introduce “Earth Defense Force: World Brothers” in the program.
- 12:00 to 13:50 – Happinet (YouTube) – Happinet plans to release information on a variety of new titles that Happinet will be responsible for selling in Japan. We are planning a variety of programs such as introduction of unreleased information, video clips and gameplay videos.
- 14:00 to 14:50 – Spike Chunsoft: Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire (YouTube)
- 15:00 to 16:50 – Level-5 Special Meeting (YouTube) – Introducing the latest information on Level-5.
- Read more about Level-5 at Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online here.
- 17:00 to 17:50 – GREE Animation Game Show 2020 (YouTube)
- 18:00 to 18:50 – Cygames: TGS 2020 Special Sneak Peek Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle (YouTube) – Tune in for a sneak peek at Cygames’ upcoming title, Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle, coming exclusively to Switch. Special guests from the game’s cast will be joining us in bringing you the latest previews and more for this highly anticipated release!
- 19:00 – Japan Game Awards 2020: Day 1
- 20:00 to 20:50 – Konami Info Show (YouTube) – Tune in for the latest Konami news and updates!
- 21:00 to 21:50 – Koei Tecmo Games: TGS 2020 Special Program: Two Key Titles (YouTube) – First half: The first live stream for Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy, , the first game in the Atelier series where the main character continues her journey! Second half: To be announced at a later date.
- Read more about Level-5 at Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online here.
- 23:00 to 23:50 – I-O Data Device (YouTube) – I-O Data Device supports gameplay, practice, and streaming on a variety of devices. Here are some products that help gamers update their games just a little bit more.
- 24:00 to 24:50 – Tencent Games (YouTube)
- Block 2
- 13:00 to 13:30 – Japan Game Awards 2020: Amateur Division
- Block 3
- 18:00 to 21:00 – eSports X: Puzzle & Dragons Champions Cup TGS 2020 Online
- 21:00 to 24:00 – eSports X: Magic: The Gathering Arena Saturday Night’s Emergency Magic: The Gathering Agenda: “The First Modern Trading Card Game with VTuber Nijisanji / Pro Gamers”
September 27
- Block 1
- 10:00 – Organizer’s Program
- 11:00 to 11:50 – Linekong (YouTube) – Introduction to Ys series development history and connections; Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana smartphone game latest information; and give the latest version a try!
- 12:00 to 12:%0 – Japan Electronics College (YouTube) – Introducing student works from the three game departments!
- 13:00 to 13:50 – Aqua (YouTube)
- 14:00 to 14:50 – AKRacing (YouTube)
- 15:00 to 15:50 – Koei Tecmo Games: Dynasty Warriors 20th Anniversary Live Stream (YouTube) – Conversations reflecting on the series’ trajectory, special plans to celebrate this milestone, the announcement of two new Dynasty Warriors series titles, and more!
- 16:00 to 16:50 – Konami: Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa Heisei Reiwa mo Teiban! (YouTube) – A special show featuring the latest Momotaro Dentetsu game, Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa Heisei Reiwa mo Teiban!
- 17:00 to 18:50 – Bandai Namco Entertainment: Sword Art Online and Scarlet Nexus Special Program (YouTube)
- 19:00 – Japan Game Awards 2020: Day 2
- 20:00 to 20:50 – KLab Games: Bleach: Brave Souls Bankai Live (YouTube) – Bleach: Brave Souls Bankai Live is coming to TGS 2020 Online! This program will have interactive elements like Co-Op Quests where viewers can play with the guests as well as all the latest Brave Souls news.
- 21:00 to 21:50 – miHoYo: Genshin Impact Pre-Launch Live Stream (YouTube) – A special program for TGS 2020 Online! On September 28, miHoYo will launch its new game Genshin Impact.
- 22:00 to 23:50 – PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Japan eSports Conference 2020 (YouTube) – PUBG Corporation would like to display the development of eSports history in Japan, as well as the future initiatives. In addition, a custom match will be implemented to commemorate the conference.
- 24:00 – Ending
- Block 2
- 13:00 to 15:00 – Japan Game Awards 2020: U18 Division
- Block 3
- 19:00 to 22:00 – eSports X: Red Bull Untapped Japan Qualifier by Magic: The Gathering Arena
Another online gaming event has just come to an end and that was of course gamescom 2020. This event was surprisingly very good as it brought a ton of detailed looks into highly anticipated games like Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Little Nightmares 2, and much more. If you missed gamescom 2020, we got you covered with all the news. Catch up on gamescom 2020 announcements right here!
TGS 2020 will be an exciting time for gamers, so if you’re interested in learning about some new games make sure you stick with gameranx as we will be bringing you the latest news from the livestreamed show. What are you most excited to see at TGS 2020? Let us know in the comments below!