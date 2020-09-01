TGS 2020 Online Official Schedule Announced, Live Shows Begin September 24th

TGS, Taipei Game Show, will be going online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and today the convention has put out the official schedule for the show.

As usual, TGS takes place in the month of September, more specifically the end of the month. TGS 2020 Online will bring a ton of great developers and games to the show and from a quick glance, we can see what we should expect from the show.

The detailed list of events has been shown off down below, and if you’re excited to learn more about Resident Evil Village, Square Enix games, and everything else in between, make sure to tune in!

Check out the schedule for TGS down below (thanks gematsu!):

Schedule at a Glance

September 24

Block 1 20:00 – Opening 21:00 to 21:50 – Xbox Tokyo Game Show Showcase 2020 (YouTube) – The Xbox Tokyo Game Show Showcase is a place where everyone can have fun. 22:00 to 22:50 – Square Enix (YouTube) Read more about Square Enix at Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online here. 23:00 to 23:50 – Lightning Games (YouTube) – Three brand new indie titles presented by Lightning Games: Hardcore Mecha, HAAK, and ANNO: Mutationem. Don’t miss out on the freshest game development story and latest gameplay demonstration!



September 25

September 26

September 27

Another online gaming event has just come to an end and that was of course gamescom 2020. This event was surprisingly very good as it brought a ton of detailed looks into highly anticipated games like Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Little Nightmares 2, and much more. If you missed gamescom 2020, we got you covered with all the news. Catch up on gamescom 2020 announcements right here!

TGS 2020 will be an exciting time for gamers. What are you most excited to see at TGS 2020?

