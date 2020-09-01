TGS 2020 Online Official Schedule Announced, Live Shows Begin September 24th

TGS, Taipei Game Show, will be going online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and today the convention has put out the official schedule for the show.

As usual, TGS takes place in the month of September, more specifically the end of the month. TGS 2020 Online will bring a ton of great developers and games to the show and from a quick glance, we can see what we should expect from the show.

The detailed list of events has been shown off down below, and if you’re excited to learn more about Resident Evil Village, Square Enix games, and everything else in between, make sure to tune in!

Check out the schedule for TGS down below (thanks gematsu!):

Schedule at a Glance

September 24

  • Block 1
    • 20:00 – Opening
    • 21:00 to 21:50 – Xbox Tokyo Game Show Showcase 2020 (YouTube) – The Xbox Tokyo Game Show Showcase is a place where everyone can have fun.
    • 22:00 to 22:50 – Square Enix (YouTube)
    • 23:00 to 23:50 – Lightning Games (YouTube) – Three brand new indie titles presented by Lightning Games: Hardcore MechaHAAK, and ANNO: Mutationem. Don’t miss out on the freshest game development story and latest gameplay demonstration!

September 25

  • Block 1
    • 11:00 – Organizer’s Program
    • 12:00 to 12:50 – Gamera Game Now! Tokyo Game Show Special (YouTube) – Debuting to the world from China! Delivering interesting and innovative indie games. Check out the latest releases from Gamera Game.
    • 13:00 to 13:50 – Huawei Technologies Japan App Gallery (YouTube)
    • 14:00 to 14:50 – Renaissance High School Group (YouTube) – Renaissance High School Group eSports course introduces our activities in eSports as a high school, such as the significance of learning eSports for high school students, and the daily lives of eSports courses’ students. In this program, our students will have a talk with “Tanukana” and play an exhibition match with “Dogura,” both are professional eSports players at CYCLOPS athlete gaming. In addition, we will announce new initiatives of promoting eSports in the junior and senior high school age groups.
    • 15:00 to 15:50 – SoftBank (YouTube)
    • 16:00 to 16:50 – Lilith Games: AFK Arena x Rise of Kingdoms TGS Special Official Live Stream (YouTube) – Lillith Games will introduce AFK ArenaRise of Kingdoms, and the latest game information!
    • 17:00 to 17:50 – BenQ Japan: New Brand Presentation (YouTube) – BenQ, the leading global display brand, will debut a new gaming product series at the show!
    • 18:00 to 18:50 – DMM Games New Title Presentation (YouTube) – We will be announcing a lot of game title information which will release from DMM Games, as well as a lot of brand new announcements coming during Tokyo Game Show Online!
    • 19:00 – Keynote
    • 20:00 to 20:50 – Sega / Atlus TV (YouTube) – Check out Sega / Atlus’ lineup featuring existing and upcoming titles releasing this fall. Don’t miss the special Sega 60th anniversary event and other live stream broadcasts featuring various guest personalities as we bring you the latest information, including an overview of our Tokyo Game Show exhibit!
    • 21:00 to 21:50 – GungHo Online Entertainment Tokyo Game Show Official Live Stream (YouTube)
    • 22:00 to 22:50 – Capcom Special Program (YouTube) – Watch out for the Capcom Special Program, to be live streamed as part of TGS 2020 Online! Reveals and latest game updates are planned for titles such as Resident Evil Village and more!
    • 23:00 to 23:50 – Mouse Computer (YouTube)
    • 24:00 to 24:50 – Efun New Title Information Live Stream (YouTube) – The latest information on Illusion ConnectStella Chronicle, and two games expected to be launched next year by Efun.
    • 25:00 to 25:50 – Fujitsu Connected Technologies (YouTube) – An eSports variety program delievered using arrows 5G mobile technology.
  • Block 2
    • 17:00 to 19:00 – Sense of Wonder Night 2020
  • Block 3
    • 23:00 to 26:00 – eSports X: Street Fighter League: Pro-JP 2020 Part 1: Opener

September 26

  • Block 1
  • Block 2
    • 13:00 to 13:30 – Japan Game Awards 2020: Amateur Division
  • Block 3
    • 18:00 to 21:00 – eSports X: Puzzle & Dragons Champions Cup TGS 2020 Online
    • 21:00 to 24:00 – eSports X: Magic: The Gathering Arena Saturday Night’s Emergency Magic: The Gathering Agenda: “The First Modern Trading Card Game with VTuber Nijisanji / Pro Gamers”

September 27

TGS 2020 will be an exciting time for gamers, so if you’re interested in learning about some new games make sure you stick with gameranx as we will be bringing you the latest news from the livestreamed show. What are you most excited to see at TGS 2020? Let us know in the comments below!

