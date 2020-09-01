Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire Confirmed For September 

Easily one of the most anticipated and hyped about video games for 2020 is CD Projekt Red’s upcoming Cyberpunk 2077. The video game has been teased for a good while now and after the team’s success with The Witcher trilogy, fans can’t wait to see how the developers take to a new setting for their latest RPG. While there’s been more than a few obstacles for developers to endure with this year, the game was ultimately pushed back for one reason or another.

Now the intended launch is in November which gives the CD Projekt Red some time to further hype the title up with new teasers and trailers. One of the means to showcase content for the development studio is much like other companies right now is to use various online streams. As a result, we’re getting what CD Projekt Red is calling Night City Wires. These are streams that are essentially a deep dive into different aspects of the video game. In the past, we’ve seen some details regarding gameplay mechanics, lore, and even some of the development work that went into crafting this rich world.

Today we’re finding out that CD Projekt Red has their next Night City Wire lined up this month. Players interested in the game will want to tune in on September 26, 2020, at 1 AM ET. This is to go alongside the Tokyo Game Show, so the timing is a bit off from what the stream is usually handled.

Still, this show should hold some great content for players who want a bit more information regarding Cyberpunk 2077. This game as mentioned is not slated to release until November 19, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms. With that said, there is a port coming for next-generation platforms, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, coming in sometime in 2021.









Source: Gamesradar