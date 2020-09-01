Animal Crossing: New Horizons Receive New September Changes, New Trailer Showcases Fall Themed Items

Nintendo has released a new trailer for Animal Crossing New Horizons, that will definitely get some players super excited! As we enter September, Animal Crossing: New Horizons will begin to change!

The Fall weather is almost here and you know what that means — leaves, pumpkins, acorns, and much more. The new changes coming to AC: New Horizons will make sure players feel like they’re entering the Fall season. The new trailer is about a minute and a half long and walks through viewers of what they can expect in the coming weeks.

Check out the latest trailer for Animal Crossing: New Horizons down below:

September marks the beginning of the Fall season in Animal Crossing: New Horizons! From acorns & pine cones, to fall themed DIY recipes and more, drop in to discover this month’s many changes!

In related news, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been releasing a ton of great updates for the game including two Summer editions that brought a ton of cool items. However, with Summer coming to an end, players will have to be trading their shorts in for sweaters. If you wanted to check out what Nintendo has been releasing for New Horizons, check out the latest article right here!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons now available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. Are you excited for the Fall season to arrive? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube