Apex Legends Receives New Rampart Character Trailer, Watch Here

EA and developer Respawn have released a new character trailer for one of the latest characters to join the roster, and her name is Rampart.

Initially, she was introduced in the launch trailer for season 6, but EA has released another trailer, which focuses just on her. In the trailer, we get to learn a little more about Ramparts backstory, her playstyle, and her special moves. Apex fans should be ecstatic, as Rampart seems to be a very fun character to play as; season 6 is going to be epic!

Check out the character trailer for Apex Legend’s newest character — Rampart down below:

Trailer Description:

When one door burns to the ground, another opens. Ramya “Rampart” Parekh lost her shop, but she gained an invite to the Apex Games. She may not have set out to become a Legend, but now that she’s here, she’s excited to show the world what Sheila can do. Rampart can’t go home, so she’s going big — her natural affinity for LMGs allows her to shoot more and reload faster. She can drop a high-tech cover to block incoming shots and joice up her team’s fire. And when you really need to call in the big guns, her Ultimate does just that. When you meet Sheila, you better hope she’s on your side.

In related news, EA has recently released the launch trailer for season 6 of Apex Legends, which showcased some of the new additions coming to the epic free-to-play battle royale shooter.

With a new season on its way, players should expect some new changes, new collectible gear, and of course new characters. The new launch trailer introduces you to Sheila and Rampart, but you’ll learn more about them later this month! Check out the launch trailer for Season 6 of Apex Legends right here!

Apex Legends is currently free to play on all platforms. Season 6 launches on August 18th. Are you excited for the new upcoming season? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube