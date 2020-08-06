Apex Legends Season 6 Set to Go Live August 18th, New Launch Trailer Released

EA and Respawn have released an epic new launch trailer for the upcoming season for their critically acclaimed battle royale free-to-play shooter, Apex Legends.

Season 6 is almost here and the trailer makes the wait that much longer. However, the good news is, that it is set to go live later this month on August 18th! With a new season on its way, players should expect some new changes, new collectible gear, and of course new characters. The new launch trailer introduces you to Sheila and Rampart, but you’ll learn more about them later this month!

Check out the epic launch trailer for Apex Legends season 6 down below:

Rampart’s arriving in Season 6 to give things a little boost. Get acquainted with Rampart and Sheila when Season 6 launches on August 18. Plus get ready for a new weapon, a new Crafting system, Battle Pass, Ranked updates and more!

In related news, EA recently announced that the epic shooter will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch. This now makes the battle royale shooter, Apex Legends, available on all main gaming platforms for free! If you’re interested in learning more about the Nintendo Switch announcement, click here!

Apex Legends is currently free to play on all platforms. Season 6 launches on August 18th. Are you excited for the new upcoming season? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube