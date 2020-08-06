Dirt 5 Latest Trailer Showcases Racing Through Norway’s Ice Track

Codemasters have released yet another trailer for their upcoming racing title, Dirt 5. This time the trailer showcases an impressive race through Norway’s icy terrain.

Players will have to keep their cool has this will be a slippery terrain to traverse across. However, it looks like Codemasters managed to capture the feeling of driving on slippery ice. With the beautiful scenery of Norway in the back, players will definitely have to keep focus on the task at hand because you will crash pretty easily.

Check out the latest trailer for Dirt 5 down below:

Trailer Description:

The latest DIRT 5 work-in-progress gameplay takes players to chillier climes, with a first look at the all-new Ice Breaker events in Norway. Minimal grip, maximum fun – Ice Breaker challenges you to master short circuits that take place entirely on ice, with flowing turns and idyllic environments. Throttle control, precise drifting and momentum are key to mastering this brand-new experience for the DIRT series; allow Donut Media’s James Pumphrey and Nolan Sykes to explain more! You’ll find Ice Breaker events in other DIRT 5 locations, including Nepal and even on the frozen East River by New York’s Roosevelt Island, with up to 12 cars competing together.

In related news, developer Codematsers had released yet another trailer for the highly anticipated off-roading racing title — Dirt 5.

This time around, however, it focused on the upcoming new Stampede mode. The announcement of the new mode came with a new trailer, which you can learn more about right here!

Dirt 5 is set to launch later this year for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC platform on October 9th. Are you excited for the upcoming racing game? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube