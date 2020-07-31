DIRT 5 Stampede Mode Receives New Gameplay Trailer, watch Here

Developer Codemaster’s has released yet another trailer for their highly anticipated racing title — DIRT 5.

This time around, the developers focus on a new game mode called Stampede. This will be different than the other modes as players will experience high intense races across iconic landscapes that will give offroaders a time of their life. With extreme weather dynamics, plenty of dips and drops in terrain, players will need to stay focused if they wish to come out the winner.

Check out the first gameplay look for DiRT 5’s stampede mode down below:

Trailer Description:

In this latest, work-in-progress DIRT 5 gameplay, get a first look at a Stampede track in action, based in between the iconic Arizona buttes! Hard, unforgiving natural landscapes, built for rough-and-ready machines, Stampede circuits are tough, to say the least. Up to 12 cars will be able to compete in these extreme events. Taking on the rough terrain in the Jimco Unlimited Truck, the new gameplay also shows DIRT 5’s dynamic weather system at work, with an incoming lightning storm transforming the terrain and skyline.

The previous trailer for DIRT 5 highlights new features including global locations, a variety of off-road machines, and more ways to play including local play split-screen. If there’s anything fans can take away from the new trailer is that in a lot of ways this sequel stands out. Learn more about Dirt 5 right here!

Dirt 5 is set to launch later this year for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC platform on October 9th. Are you excited for the upcoming racing game? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube