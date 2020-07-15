DIRT 5 Revs Up New Official Features Trailer

Today, a brand new trailer for the upcoming racing simulator, DIRT 5 has been released and reveals the game’s features.

Check out the new trailer down below:

The latest trailer highlights DIRT 5’s features including new global locations, a variety of off-road machines, and more ways to play including local play split-screen. If there’s anything fans can take away from this new trailer is that in a lot of ways this sequel stands out.

In related news, DIRT 5’s announce trailer keeps it short and simple all while being effective. It was also confirmed that a well-known voice actor, Nolan North will be in the game, making it all the more exciting. The trailer made its debut at the Xbox 20/20 event where Microsoft premiered an abundance of exciting third-party games.

The Dirt franchise is a long-running series ranging back from the early-mid-2000s, being well-received for its off-road racing mechanics. The new entry in this series, Dirt 5 is bigger and bolder than other of the previous entries, as it sets to make its launch on the Xbox Series X this holiday.

What are your thoughts on this new trailer? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Xbox Youtube