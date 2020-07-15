Ghost of Tsushima’s Full List of Trophies Revealed; Seems Generally Easy for Platinum Trophy Hunters
Suck Punch’s latest title, Ghost of Tsushima, is set to release later this week, and with the long wait finally almost done, gamers are itching to get their hands on the game. The developers have been releasing a ton of great trailers in the last couple of days, and the review roundup boasting the game’s epicness is not helping ease the pain.
Today, website and trophy enthusiasts — Powerpyx, has received the full list of trophies for the upcoming game. If you are a trophy hunter, like myself, this will be very exciting! The list of trophies seem to block any major spoilers, so it’s clear to check out for yourself. Platinum’s for PlayStation exclusive titles are usually the best and it seems Ghost of Tsushima is one game that will have a high platinum percentage!
Check out the full list of trophies for Ghost of Tsushima down below:
- Living Legend: Obtain All Trophies — Platinum
- Hidden Story Trophy (1) — Bronze
- Hidden Story Trophy (2) — Bronze
- Hidden Story Trophy (3) — Bronze
- Hidden Story Trophy (4) — Bronze
- Hidden Story Trophy (5) — Bronze
- Hidden Story Trophy (6) — Bronze
- Hidden Story Trophy (7) — Bronze
- Hidden Story Trophy (8) — Bronze
- Hidden Story Trophy (9) — Bronze
- Hidden Story Trophy (10) — Bronze
- Hidden Story Trophy (11) — Bronze
- Hidden Story Trophy (12) — Bronze
- The Warrior Monk: Complete all of Norio’s Tales — Silver
- The Vengeful Warrior: Complete all of Masako’s Tales — Silver
- The Unbending Archer: Complete all of Ishikawa’s Tales — Silver
- The Headstrong Thief: Complete all of Yuna’s Tales — Silver
- Teller of Tales: Complete all of the Mythic Tales — Silver
- Helping Sword Hand: Complete all of Tales of Tsushima — Gold
- Flash of Steel: Defeat 20 enemies with a counter attack after a Perfect Parry — Bronze
- Witness Protection: Shoot a terrified enemy with an arrow while they are fleeing — Bronze
- All in the Wrist: Defeat the maximum amount of enemies within a single Standoff — Bronze
- Open for Business: Successfully Stagger enemies 50 times — Bronze
- There Can Be Only One: Successfully complete every duel — Bronze
- Have a Nice Fall: Kill an enemy with fall damage by knocking them off a ledge — Silver
- Hunting Precision: Kill 20 enemies with Ghost Stance strikes — Bronze
- The Ghost of Legend: Build your Legend to earn the title of Ghost of Tsushima — Bronze
- Quick Study: Learn the Stone, Water, Wind, and Moon combat stances — Bronze
- Every Trick in the Book: Acquire all the throwable Ghost Weapon techniques — Bronze
- The Perfect Storm Fully upgrade your sword — Bronze
- A Charming Man: Equip a charm in all 6 slots — Bronze
- Gifted: Collect 10 gifts — Bronze
- Slay: Acquire 30 pieces of Vanity Gear — Bronze
- Light the Way: Rekindle all the lighthouses of Tsushima — Bronze
- Den of Thieves: Discover Umugi Cove — Bronze
- Favor of the Kami: Find and honor all of the Shinto Shrines on Tsushima — Bronze
- Honor the Unseen: Bow to 10 hidden altars across Tsushima — Bronze
- Lost and Found: Discover a Pillar of Honor and collect its Sword Kit — Bronze
- Monochrome Masters: purchase an item from the Black and White Dye Merchants — Bronze
- Cooper Clan Cosplayer: Dress up as a legendary thief — Silver
- Dirge of the Fallen Forge: Play the “Lament of the storm” at a friend’s grave — Bronze
- A Moment in Time: Personalize a scene in Photo Mode — Bronze
- Avid Reader: Collect 20 Records — Bronze
- Know Your Enemy: Collect 20 Mongol artifacts — Bronze
- Body, Mind, and Spirit: Complete all Hot Springs, Haiku, Inari Shrines, and Bamboo Strikes — Silver
- Hero of the People: Liberate 12 occupied areas in Izuhara — Bronze
- A Fight for the Isle: Liberate all occupied areas in Izuhara — Bronze
- Good Riddance: Liberate 8 occupied areas in Toyotama — Bronze
- Securing Sanctuary: Liberate all occupied ares in Toyotama — Bronze
- Mass Eviction: Liberate 7 occupied areas in Kamiagata — Bronze
- A New Safe Haven: Liberate all occupied areas in Kamiagata — Bronze
- Master Liberator: Liberate the entirety of Tsushima Island — Silver
In related news, reviews for Ghost of Tsushima has released and it looks like Sony has got another stellar title on their hands!
Sucker Punch manages to knock it out of the park when it comes to Tsushima as reviews state the game’s combat system is sublime, the side quests rival The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and has a beautiful sprawling world to explore. If you want to check out the full review roundup on Ghost of Tsushima, click here!
Ghost of Tsushima is set to release for the PlayStation 4 on July 17th. Are you excited for the upcoming exclusive title? Let us know in the comments below!