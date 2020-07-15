Ghost of Tsushima’s Latest Trailer Focuses on Exploration

As we approach the release date of the highly anticipated Ghost of Tsushima, Sony has released a brand new exploration overview trailer.

Check out new exploration overview trailer down below:

The new trailer focuses on exploration, which as seen in the trailer, looks fantastic. Although only clocking in at 46 seconds, the new trailer showcases a stunning and deep open world. Yesterday, Sony released a similarly styled trailer, but instead of exploration, the focus is on combat. Thankfully, players won’t have to wait much longer as Ghost of Tsushima releases this Friday.

In related news, reviews for Sucker Punch Productions’ highly anticipated title hit the web, and to put it simply, Ghost of Tsushima does not disappoint. You can review our official review roundup here, where we put together what critics around the internet are saying about the new PlayStation exclusive.

Ghost of Tsushima launches exclusively on PlayStation 4 consoles on Friday, July 17, 2020.

Source: PlayStation Youtube