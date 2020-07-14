Ghost of Tsushima Receives Exciting Combat Overview Trailer

Ghost of Tsushima launches this week and to ready players for the fight, Sony has released a brand new combat overview trailer.

Check out the new trailer down below:

“Speed. Sharpness. Precision. Master the katana with a look at Jin Sakai’s combat abilities in Ghost of Tsushima.”

As mentioned above, the new trailer is all about the game’s combat system. While clocking in at only 43-seconds long, the new overview trailer manages to inform players a bit more about the game’s combat system. Players will have to adapt to each unique fight, as they will be tasked with intricately defeating their foes with different stances. In addition, the new trailer does unveil snippets of new footage, so be sure to keep a close eye on everything you see.

In related news, reviews for Sucker Punch Productions’ highly anticipated title hit the web, and to put it simply, Ghost of Tsushima does not disappoint. You can review our official review roundup here, where we put together what critics around the internet are saying about the new PlayStation exclusive.

Ghost of Tsushima launches exclusively on PlayStation 4 consoles on Friday, July 17, 2020.

Source: PlayStation