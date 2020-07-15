Nintendo Announces Two Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Amiibo’s, Set to Release this Fall

Nintendo has announced and detailed two new amiibo’s for their critically acclaimed fighting title — Super Smash Bros. Ultimate!

The new amiibo’s are two DLC characters from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, both of which are pretty epic! They amiibo’s are set to release later this Fall on October 2nd, and Nintendo managed to release a new teaser trailer showcasing the figures in action!

Joker from Persona 5 was a major hit when he arrived to Super Smash Bros. and Hero from Dragon Quest XI is another fan favorite; now both of these characters will be in amiibo form!

Check out the official reveal of the new DLC amiibo’s down below:

Super #SmashBrosUltimate #amiibo for DLC fighters Joker and Hero will be available starting Oct. 2nd! pic.twitter.com/gQE1zJBZot — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 15, 2020

The trailer showcases both of the new amiibo’s in full display, and if you’re into collecting amiibo’s or like either of these figures, then I would suggest picking them up right away. They are scheduled to release later this Fall, and with these amiibo’s announced, we got to wonder, is Nintendo planning to make any more DLC characters in the amiibo form?

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now currently available exclusively to the Nintendo Switch. The two new DLC amiibo’s are set to release October 2nd. Are you excited for the upcoming figures? Planning on picking them up? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Twitter