Carrion Puts Players in the Role of the Creature; New Trailer Reveals July 23 Release Date

Devolver Digital has released a new trailer showcasing the ominous, reverse horror title Carrion.

Check out the new trailer down below:

“CARRION is a reverse horror game in which you assume the role of an amorphous creature of unknown origin. Stalk and consume those that imprisoned you to spread fear and panic throughout the facility. Grow and evolve as you tear down this prison and acquire more and more devastating abilities on the path to retribution.” Devolver Digital

The big news to come out of the new trailer is the news that Carrion will release later this month of July 23. Carrion puts players in a unique position as they will take control of an amorphous creature wreaking havoc on those who imprisoned you. Spreading fear and panic is the card to seek revenge on those who imprisoned you. If this all sounds like a fun time thankfully we won’t have to wait much longer for this title, as it releases later this month.

Carrion comes to Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on July 23, 2020. Pre-orders are now live on the official Carrion website.

What are your thoughts on this new trailer? Are you going to play it when it releases next week? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Devolver Digital Youtube Channel