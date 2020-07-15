CD Projekt RED Celebrates the Launch of Death Stranding on PC; Renders Hideo Kojima in Cyberpunk 2077

Hideo Kojima is an icon in the video game industry and for obvious reasons. He broke down barriers and created some of the most epic stories that gamers continue to talk about to this day. With his latest title arriving on PC, developer CD Projket RED has taken to Instagram to celebrate the launch!

Kojima Productions’ first independent title, Death Stranding, was a major hit on PlayStation 4, and now it’s making its way to the PC platform. Launching a game is no easy feat and CD Projekt RED knows that. To celebrate the epic event, CDPRED took to Instagram and rendered out a Hideo Kojima character in the design of Cyberpunk 2077!

The render of Kojima is awesome, and to make it even cooler, Kojima’s on an Akire-themed motorcycle. Cyberpunk 2077 is going to have plenty of great cameos in the game, we got to wonder if we will see a random Kojima in the background somewhere throughout the game!

Check out the official Instagram post down below:

In related news, CD Projekt RED has been promoting Cyberpunk 2077 pretty heavily in the last couple of weeks. We received some new screenshots of new characters, a Night City Wire video which was filled with a ton of great gameplay, and everything else between. Learn more about Cyberpunk 2077 right here!

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release later this year on November 17th for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC; next-generation consoles will also be receiving the epic game, whenever they announce their release date. Are you excited for Cyberpunk 2077? Think the Kojima crossover is cool? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Instagram